Jeremy Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeremy Johnson, PA-C
Overview
Jeremy Johnson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Locations
Alliance Urgent Care and Family Practice9320 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 282-6337Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeremy Johnson?
Kind and caring listens to my concerns and offers helpful insight on the best way to proceed. If you're looking for a Doc look no further. Jeremy Johnson is the best.
About Jeremy Johnson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376191569
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Jeremy Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremy Johnson.
