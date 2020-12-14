Dr. Jeremy Jessop, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jessop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Jessop, DC
Dr. Jeremy Jessop, DC is a Chiropractor in Germantown, TN.
Active Health Chiropractic LLC7844 Farmington Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 340-1837
I believe in chiropractic care and have experienced its benefits, but I’ve seen the financial side abused. Dr. Jessop does not play with any of that. He’s very honest and upfront. Aside from that, his “bedside” manner is excellent. He is kind and gentle and will always tell you what adjustment he is making to your body and what to expect. I’ve had chiropractic care for 30 years as I’ve lived throughout the country, and he is the best chiropractor I’ve been to.
- Chiropractic
- English, Romanian
Dr. Jessop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessop accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jessop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jessop speaks Romanian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jessop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jessop.
