Jeremy Hertza, PSY
Jeremy Hertza, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Augusta, GA.
- 1 207 Hudson Trce Ste 100, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 823-5250
- Doctors Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hertza is very knowledgeable about Parkinson's Disease - its symptoms, complications, and of the life changing alterations to the patients mental and physical abilities. His comprehension of the family dynamics resulting from these drastic changes is exceptional and his communication skills are excellent. He helps the patient and the family members deal successfully with this disease to retain respect and admiration for one another and acceptance of the new normal. He is compassionate.
- Neuropsychology
- English
