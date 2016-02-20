See All Neuropsychologists in Augusta, GA
Jeremy Hertza, PSY

Neuropsychology
1.5 (8)
Jeremy Hertza, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Augusta, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    207 Hudson Trce Ste 100, Augusta, GA 30907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 823-5250

  • Doctors Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 20, 2016
    Dr. Hertza is very knowledgeable about Parkinson's Disease - its symptoms, complications, and of the life changing alterations to the patients mental and physical abilities. His comprehension of the family dynamics resulting from these drastic changes is exceptional and his communication skills are excellent. He helps the patient and the family members deal successfully with this disease to retain respect and admiration for one another and acceptance of the new normal. He is compassionate.
    Hartwig in North Augusta SC — Feb 20, 2016
    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528237955
    Jeremy Hertza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeremy Hertza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Jeremy Hertza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremy Hertza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremy Hertza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremy Hertza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

