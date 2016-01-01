Dr. Jeremy Grunfeld, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Grunfeld, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Grunfeld, PHD is an Individual Counselor in Coconut Creek, FL.
Dr. Grunfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Advantage Neurology Group LLC6810 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (561) 271-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grunfeld?
About Dr. Jeremy Grunfeld, PHD
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1215152905
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grunfeld accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grunfeld works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grunfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grunfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.