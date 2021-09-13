Jeremy Goral has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeremy Goral, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeremy Goral, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Jeremy Goral works at
Locations
Banner University Medical Center-pantano7901 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 694-8400
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had so many Drs trying to find the right one who will listen and care so I’m thankful I finally found one. He’s always responsive, helpful, and makes me feel confident that he’s in this journey with me to get better. I have been seeing Jeremy since Oct 2018 and I hope he doesn’t leave! Highly recommend!
About Jeremy Goral, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659897635
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeremy Goral accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeremy Goral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeremy Goral works at
3 patients have reviewed Jeremy Goral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremy Goral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremy Goral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremy Goral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.