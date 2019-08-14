Jeremy Bockelman, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeremy Bockelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeremy Bockelman, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeremy Bockelman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Jeremy Bockelman works at
Locations
-
1
Pleasure Ridge Primary Care8033 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (502) 937-3155Monday7:45am - 4:15pmTuesday7:45am - 4:15pmWednesday7:45am - 4:15pmThursday7:45am - 4:15pmFriday7:45am - 4:15pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeremy Bockelman?
Overall great :)
About Jeremy Bockelman, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063813871
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeremy Bockelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeremy Bockelman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeremy Bockelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeremy Bockelman works at
5 patients have reviewed Jeremy Bockelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremy Bockelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremy Bockelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremy Bockelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.