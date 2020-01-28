Dr. Alosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Alosa, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Alosa, DC is a Chiropractor in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Alosa works at
Locations
Alosa Inc1221 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 596-4800
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Also and staff always treat me with the upmost care and have helped me in my mobility. I highly recommend them to one suffering with knee pain.
About Dr. Jeremy Alosa, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alosa works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Alosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.