Jeremiah Smith, ACNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Jeremiah Smith, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Jeremiah Smith works at CHI Memorial Thoracic Oncology Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Thoracic Oncology Associates
    2108 E 3rd St Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma
Abscess
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma
Bronchogenic Carcinoma
Bullous Lung Disease
Cancer
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Granuloma
Lung Mass
Lung Nodule
Lung Tumor
Malignant Pleural Effusion
Mesothelioma
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Primary Hyperhidrosis
Recurrent Pneumothorax
Respiratory System Cancer
Small Cell Lung Cancer
Spontaneous Pneumothorax
Thoracic Cancer
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance
Thymomas
Thymus Cancer
Thymus Disorders

About Jeremiah Smith, ACNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1790039188
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Masters From Southern Adventist University
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Jeremiah Smith, ACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeremiah Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jeremiah Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jeremiah Smith works at CHI Memorial Thoracic Oncology Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Jeremiah Smith’s profile.

Jeremiah Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremiah Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremiah Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremiah Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

