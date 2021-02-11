Dr. Jeremiah Jimerson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremiah Jimerson, DC
Dr. Jeremiah Jimerson, DC is a Chiropractor in Charleston, SC. They completed their residency with Buffalo VA Med Ctr
Elite Performance & Pain Center761 Saint Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 873-6004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I could have avoided multiple surgeries on an elbow had I known him sooner, as it was he saved me from a third surgery and I can't tell enough people about him. Great People
Dr. Jimerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimerson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.