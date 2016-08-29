Dr. Poston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerd Poston, OD
Overview
Dr. Jerd Poston, OD is an Optometrist in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Dr. Poston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Vision Center1651 Glenns Bay Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575 Directions (843) 650-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poston?
Not only does Dr. Poston have an excellent "bedside manner", he never appears to be rushed to leave the room as (unfortunately) many doctors do. Dr. Poston answers every question and concern I have ever had, and I understood his answer(s) or explanations. I recommend Dr. Poston to anyone that wants a knowledgeable doctor that actually cares.
About Dr. Jerd Poston, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1720080971
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poston accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poston works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Poston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.