Jerald Loy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jerald Loy, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jerald Loy, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Jerald Loy works at
Locations
DaVita Medical Group13701 ENCANTADO RD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123 Directions (505) 237-8700Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Optum Primary Care3901 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 888-8500
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jerald Loy, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104851021
Frequently Asked Questions
Jerald Loy accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jerald Loy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jerald Loy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerald Loy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerald Loy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerald Loy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.