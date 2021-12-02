See All Counselors in Canton, MA
Jenny Ventura, MED

21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jenny Ventura, MED is a Counselor in Canton, MA. They specialize in Counseling, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Cambridge College.

Jenny Ventura works at Mind And Body Behavioral Health Center in Canton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mind And Body Behavioral Health Center
    575 Washington St Ste 1B, Canton, MA 02021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 828-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 02, 2021
    I had a difficult time trying to get in to see a therapist so I decided to try going through my EAP program at my job. I was immediately matched with Mind and Body Behavioral Health and heard from them within a day or so and had an appointment with Jenny the following week. I have always been skeptical and apprehensive about therapy but that changed after my first visit with Jenny. She has a gift of making people feel comfortable, safe, accepted, and heard while always keeping their best interest at heart. She has helped me to explore my own self worth and acknowledge that I have choices. She is very patient and always provides the therapy I need whether it is just listening, advice or asking the difficult questions and helping me to explore the answers. I would highly recommend Jenny to anyone who wants to make positive changes in their life
    About Jenny Ventura, MED

    • Counseling
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1871765214
    Education & Certifications

    • Cambridge City Hosp-Harvard U
    • Cambridge College
    • Northeastern University
