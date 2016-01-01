See All Nurse Practitioners in Bronx, NY
Jenny Tan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Offers telehealth

Jenny Tan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY. 

Jenny Tan works at Bronx Health Center in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cmnty. Hlthcr Network S Bronx Hlth. Center
    975 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10459 (718) 320-4466
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana

    About Jenny Tan, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1588895395
    Jenny Tan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans.

    Jenny Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

