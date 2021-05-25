Jenny Rice, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenny Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenny Rice, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jenny Rice, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT.
Jenny Rice works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
2
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Lowr 2, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Birdseye Rd Ste 260, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens, provides helpful info vs. parroting the basics. Attentive and caring.
About Jenny Rice, PA-C
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1003055781
Jenny Rice has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jenny Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenny Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
