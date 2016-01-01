Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenny He, OD
Overview
Dr. Jenny He, OD is an Optometrist in Clifton, NJ.
Dr. He works at
Locations
-
1
Cvs Pharmacy #1694330 Kingsland Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014 Directions (973) 803-7645
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. He?
About Dr. Jenny He, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1437754363
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. He works at
Dr. He has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. He, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. He appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.