Dr. Jenny Burkholder, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jenny Burkholder, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Houston, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13333 Dotson Rd Ste 160, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (346) 206-3992
The Anxiety Center of Houston, Houston, TX9950 Cypresswood Dr Ste 207, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 540-0091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jenny Burkholder, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1447592852
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
