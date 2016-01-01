Jenny Andrews, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenny Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenny Andrews, PA
Overview
Jenny Andrews, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA.
Jenny Andrews works at
Locations
Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast316 S Stratford Ave Ste B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 332-8446Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Jenny Andrews, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407159429
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenny Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jenny Andrews accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenny Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
