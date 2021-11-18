See All Physicians Assistants in Norfolk, VA
Overview

Jenny Ambrosino, PA is a Physician Assistant in Norfolk, VA. 

Jenny Ambrosino works at Hague Medical Associates in Norfolk, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology of Virginia
    400 W Brambleton Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 627-6220
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2021
    I became a patient of Jenny's when Dr. Van Horn, of the same practice, my regular physician, went out for maternity leave. From the very beginning, she has always been caring, consistent, and stern in her care. I have a great appreciation for Jenny's dedication to also staying abreast of the latest trends in medicine. I have relocated out of Virginia, and wished I could have taken her with me!
    Anissa D. Christopher — Nov 18, 2021
    About Jenny Ambrosino, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487175089
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenny Ambrosino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenny Ambrosino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenny Ambrosino works at Hague Medical Associates in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Jenny Ambrosino’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jenny Ambrosino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenny Ambrosino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenny Ambrosino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenny Ambrosino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

