Jenny Ambrosino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jenny Ambrosino, PA
Overview
Jenny Ambrosino, PA is a Physician Assistant in Norfolk, VA.
Jenny Ambrosino works at
Locations
Urology of Virginia400 W Brambleton Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 627-6220
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I became a patient of Jenny's when Dr. Van Horn, of the same practice, my regular physician, went out for maternity leave. From the very beginning, she has always been caring, consistent, and stern in her care. I have a great appreciation for Jenny's dedication to also staying abreast of the latest trends in medicine. I have relocated out of Virginia, and wished I could have taken her with me!
About Jenny Ambrosino, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1487175089
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenny Ambrosino accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Jenny Ambrosino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jenny Ambrosino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenny Ambrosino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenny Ambrosino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenny Ambrosino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.