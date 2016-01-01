Jennifer Zambo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Zambo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Zambo, NP
Overview
Jennifer Zambo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Jennifer Zambo works at
Locations
-
1
Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo1551 Bishop St Ste 230, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 434-5530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Zambo?
About Jennifer Zambo, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932319225
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Zambo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Zambo works at
Jennifer Zambo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Zambo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Zambo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Zambo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.