See All Nurse Practitioners in San Luis Obispo, CA
Jennifer Zambo, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Zambo, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Zambo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Jennifer Zambo works at Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Meiselman, NP
Mary Meiselman, NP
2 (2)
View Profile
Gladys Field, APRN
Gladys Field, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo
    1551 Bishop St Ste 230, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-5530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Zambo?

Photo: Jennifer Zambo, NP
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Zambo, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Zambo to family and friends

Jennifer Zambo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Zambo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Zambo, NP.

About Jennifer Zambo, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932319225
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Zambo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Zambo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Zambo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Zambo works at Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Jennifer Zambo’s profile.

Jennifer Zambo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Zambo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Zambo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Zambo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jennifer Zambo, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.