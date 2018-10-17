See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Collins, CO
Jennifer Young, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Young, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Collins, CO. 

Jennifer Young works at Associates In Family Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Family Medicine
    1113 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 225-0040
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2018
    Great with all ages of people. She is dedicated, and well trained and educated. She is fantastic with our children and will continue to follow her wherever she goes. Top notch.
    Unteachable1 in Severance, CO — Oct 17, 2018
    About Jennifer Young, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760930283
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

