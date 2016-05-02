Jennifer Yalowitz, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Yalowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Yalowitz, LMFT
Overview
Jennifer Yalowitz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Munster, IN.
Jennifer Yalowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Shore Professionals1544 45th St Ste 5, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-8806
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Yalowitz?
Jennifer Yalowitz is an excellent therapist. I was referred to her by a colleague who had dealt with similar depression symptoms that I was having. Her ability to calmly but intensely deal with my issues was the exact combination that worked for me. I was hesitant to seek help but am so grateful that I did. What a difference Jennifer has made in my life.
About Jennifer Yalowitz, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1376775858
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Yalowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Yalowitz accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Yalowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Yalowitz works at
10 patients have reviewed Jennifer Yalowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Yalowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Yalowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Yalowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.