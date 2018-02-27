Jennifer Woodard, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Woodard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Woodard, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Woodard, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Jennifer Woodard works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. Dermatology Consultants Inc.222 Piedmont Ave Ste 5300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7630
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Woodard?
I have been seeing Jennifer Woodard for years. She makes me feel comfortable and is very thorough in her evaluations. I feel confident in her assessments and her recommendations regarding my care. (I am fair-skinned and have a variety of skin conditions that require assorted treatments. Jen is great and I do not hesitate to mention her to my friends.
About Jennifer Woodard, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356595532
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Woodard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Woodard accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Woodard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Woodard works at
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Woodard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Woodard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Woodard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Woodard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.