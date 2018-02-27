See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Jennifer Woodard, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Woodard, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Jennifer Woodard works at UC Health Dermatology in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Dermatology Consultants Inc.
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 5300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7630
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Woodard, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356595532
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Woodard, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Woodard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Woodard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Woodard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Woodard works at UC Health Dermatology in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Jennifer Woodard’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Woodard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Woodard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Woodard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Woodard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

