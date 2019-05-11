Dr. Jennifer Wink, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Wink, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Wink, PHD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL.
Dr. Wink works at
Locations
1
Seitz Pediatrics
2828 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 734-1888
2
Seitz Pediatrics
8188 S Jog Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33472
(561) 734-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer is the best, I love the amount of time she dedicates to every child and super knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jennifer Wink, PHD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1235354523
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wink speaks Spanish.
