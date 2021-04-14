Jennifer Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Wilson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Wilson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Jennifer Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Family Practice10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 407, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 269-6345
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Wilson?
Jennifer is very calming and caring. She is also observant and listens.
About Jennifer Wilson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033579396
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Wilson works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.