See All Family Doctors in Stevensville, MI
Jennifer Williams, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jennifer Williams, FNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Williams, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stevensville, MI. 

Jennifer Williams works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    5515 Cleveland Ave, Stevensville, MI 49127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am -
    Tuesday
    8:00am -
    Wednesday
    8:00am -
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Priority Health
    • SelectHealth
    • Starmark
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Williams?

    Jul 13, 2022
    Jennifer is such a compassionate provider who takes the time to listen and address every need you have and does all she can to figure out what's going on. I have never felt rushed when seeing her and never feel like I'm annoying her with my list of concerns/questions.
    Heather B — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Williams, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Williams, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Williams to family and friends

    Jennifer Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Williams, FNP.

    About Jennifer Williams, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417380221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Williams, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Williams works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, MI. View the full address on Jennifer Williams’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Jennifer Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Williams, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.