Jennifer West, FNP

Dermatology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer West, FNP is a dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. She currently practices at Vujevich Dermatology Associates.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vujevich Dermatology Associates
    100 N Wren Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 429-2570
Insurance Accepted

  • Amerihealth
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross

About Jennifer West, FNP

  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1043443880
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.