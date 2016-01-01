Dr. Jennifer Watson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Watson, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Woodland Hills, CA.
Dr. Jennifer Watson21731 Ventura Blvd Ste 160, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (818) 713-1006
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Neuropsychology
- English
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.