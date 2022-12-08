See All Nurse Practitioners in South Miami, FL
Jennifer Vega, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Vega, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Vega, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in South Miami, FL. 

Jennifer Vega works at Arthritis/Rheumatology Care Ctr in South Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Miami Office
    6280 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 671-3447
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Vega?

    Dec 08, 2022
    Excellent care!! Very intelligent, professional & compassionate!
    Angela Guarente Aixala — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Vega, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Vega, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Vega to family and friends

    Jennifer Vega's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Vega

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Vega, ARNP.

    About Jennifer Vega, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609384981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Vega has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Vega works at Arthritis/Rheumatology Care Ctr in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Vega’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Vega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Vega, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.