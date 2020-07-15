See All Nurse Practitioners in Southborough, MA
Overview

Jennifer Valentine is a Nurse Practitioner in Southborough, MA. 

Jennifer Valentine works at UMass Memorial at Southborough in Southborough, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reliant Medical Group
    28 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 460-3291
  2. 2
    Worcester Medical Center
    123 Summer St # 210, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 368-3190
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 15, 2020
    I have worked with Jennifer over the last eight months in relation to several kidney stones. Because of COVID and other issues, a surgery I needed was delayed - but I needed to schedule it quickly because of insurance issues - not always possible, but she made it happen. She's a lovely, kind person, highly professional, and does everything she can to help the patient.
    Steve — Jul 15, 2020
    About Jennifer Valentine

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154740652
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Valentine is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Valentine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Valentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Valentine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Valentine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Valentine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Valentine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

