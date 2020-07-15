Jennifer Valentine is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Valentine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Valentine
Overview
Jennifer Valentine is a Nurse Practitioner in Southborough, MA.
Jennifer Valentine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Reliant Medical Group28 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions (508) 460-3291
-
2
Worcester Medical Center123 Summer St # 210, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3190
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Valentine?
I have worked with Jennifer over the last eight months in relation to several kidney stones. Because of COVID and other issues, a surgery I needed was delayed - but I needed to schedule it quickly because of insurance issues - not always possible, but she made it happen. She's a lovely, kind person, highly professional, and does everything she can to help the patient.
About Jennifer Valentine
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154740652
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Valentine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Valentine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Valentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Valentine works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Valentine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Valentine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Valentine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Valentine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.