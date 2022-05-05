See All Family Doctors in Sparks, NV
Jennifer Unruh, APRN

Family Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Unruh, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sparks, NV. 

Jennifer Unruh works at Northern Nevada Medical Group in Sparks, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Nevada Medical Group
    5265 Vista Blvd, Sparks, NV 89436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 352-5300
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Unruh, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992138721
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Unruh, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Unruh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Unruh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Unruh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Unruh works at Northern Nevada Medical Group in Sparks, NV. View the full address on Jennifer Unruh’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jennifer Unruh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Unruh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Unruh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Unruh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
