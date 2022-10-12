Jennifer Ulseth, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Ulseth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Ulseth, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Ulseth, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Trinity, FL.
Jennifer Ulseth works at
Locations
TGMG Trinity2433 Country Place Blvd Bldg B, Trinity, FL 34655 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
I had tried to get an apt with another doctor at TGMG for awhile now. When I called they told me that wasn’t a possibility but suggested I make an apt with Dr. Ulseth. I was very hesitant especially when I saw that she was younger than me (assuming she didn’t have much experience) but I agreed and honestly was going to cancel. My fiancé convinced me to go just so I could get my medications refilled. Let me say, I COULD NOT BE MORE THRILLED. I actually called my fiancé after and said thank you for making me go lol. I waited for maybe 2 minutes before she came in and took the time to talk to me about my current health issues and actually was more informative than the 3 other doctors that I’ve seen within the last year. I felt like she really cared and wanted what was best for me. Needless to say if you have doubts, I’m telling you right now you don’t need to. I obviously will be keeping her as my primary care doctor and just had my mom make an apt too! Thanks Dr. Ulseth :)
About Jennifer Ulseth, MSN
Hospital Affiliations
