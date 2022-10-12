See All Nurse Practitioners in Trinity, FL
Jennifer Ulseth, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Ulseth, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Trinity, FL. 

Jennifer Ulseth works at TGMG Trinity in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Trinity
    2433 Country Place Blvd Bldg B, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I had tried to get an apt with another doctor at TGMG for awhile now. When I called they told me that wasn’t a possibility but suggested I make an apt with Dr. Ulseth. I was very hesitant especially when I saw that she was younger than me (assuming she didn’t have much experience) but I agreed and honestly was going to cancel. My fiancé convinced me to go just so I could get my medications refilled. Let me say, I COULD NOT BE MORE THRILLED. I actually called my fiancé after and said thank you for making me go lol. I waited for maybe 2 minutes before she came in and took the time to talk to me about my current health issues and actually was more informative than the 3 other doctors that I’ve seen within the last year. I felt like she really cared and wanted what was best for me. Needless to say if you have doubts, I’m telling you right now you don’t need to. I obviously will be keeping her as my primary care doctor and just had my mom make an apt too! Thanks Dr. Ulseth :)
    Mackenzie — Oct 12, 2022
    Jennifer Ulseth, MSN
    About Jennifer Ulseth, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851865976
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

