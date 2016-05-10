See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New York, NY
Optometry
Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Tsai works at Nassau Fulton Optical in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grand Optical
    369 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 599-1220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Treatment
Astigmatism
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • March Vision Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    May 10, 2016
    Dr. Tsai is very knowledgeable and professional. She answered every question I had patiently and thoroughly. The exam was efficient and I did not have to wait long to be seen. I refer my family and friends to see Dr. Tsai.
    About Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD

    Optometry
    9 years of experience
    English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    1134532492
    Education & Certifications

    The Eye Institute
    Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsai works at Nassau Fulton Optical in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tsai’s profile.

    Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.

    Dr. Tsai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

