Jennifer Tempest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Tempest, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Tempest, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Jennifer Tempest works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Gynecology Consultants1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Arizona Gynecology Consultants3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Kelly H Roy, MD, PC10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Tempest?
About Jennifer Tempest, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144866963
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Tempest accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Tempest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Tempest works at
Jennifer Tempest has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Tempest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Tempest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Tempest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.