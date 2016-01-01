See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Jennifer Tempest, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Tempest, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Jennifer Tempest works at Arizona Gynecology Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Paradise Valley, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Kelly H Roy, MD, PC
    10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Biopsy
Birth Control
Endometrial Biopsy
Biopsy
Birth Control
Endometrial Biopsy

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jennifer Tempest, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144866963
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Tempest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Tempest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Tempest has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Tempest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Tempest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Tempest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

