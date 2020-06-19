Jennifer Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Taylor, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Taylor, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockford, IL.
Jennifer Taylor works at
Locations
Crusaders Central Clinic Association1200 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102 Directions (815) 490-1600
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cares about her patients and very very knowledgeable knowledgeable
About Jennifer Taylor, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982030730
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Taylor accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Taylor works at
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.