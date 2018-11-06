Jennifer Tawa, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Tawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Tawa, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Tawa, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bedford, NH. They graduated from Rivier University.
Jennifer Tawa works at
Locations
Phoenix Psychiatric109 Riverway Pl Fl 2, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 262-1424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Tawa for years and she is a consummate professional, very well informed and a credit to the entire field.
About Jennifer Tawa, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811246978
Education & Certifications
- Rivier University
- MESSIAH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Tawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Tawa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Tawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Tawa works at
8 patients have reviewed Jennifer Tawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Tawa.
