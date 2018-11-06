See All Nurse Practitioners in Bedford, NH
Jennifer Tawa, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jennifer Tawa, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Tawa, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bedford, NH. They graduated from Rivier University.

Jennifer Tawa works at Phoenix Psychiatric in Bedford, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Psychiatric
    109 Riverway Pl Fl 2, Bedford, NH 03110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 262-1424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Tawa?

    Nov 06, 2018
    I've seen Dr. Tawa for years and she is a consummate professional, very well informed and a credit to the entire field.
    — Nov 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Tawa, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Tawa, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Tawa to family and friends

    Jennifer Tawa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Tawa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Tawa, APRN.

    About Jennifer Tawa, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811246978
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rivier University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • MESSIAH COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Tawa, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Tawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Tawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Tawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Tawa works at Phoenix Psychiatric in Bedford, NH. View the full address on Jennifer Tawa’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jennifer Tawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Tawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Tawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Tawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Tawa, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.