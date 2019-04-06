Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sweeton, PSY.D is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Psychological Trauma, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University, Pacific Graduate School Of Psychology and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Sweeton works at Kansas City Mental Health Associates in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.