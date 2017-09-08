Jennifer Swearingen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Swearingen, ARNP
Overview
Jennifer Swearingen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Iowa City, IA.
Jennifer Swearingen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Family Medicine of West Iowa City1067 RYAN CT, Iowa City, IA 52246 Directions (319) 688-7999
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Swearingen?
Very thorough. Very kind. Very prompt. Overall a plus experience
About Jennifer Swearingen, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639141641
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Swearingen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Swearingen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Swearingen works at
9 patients have reviewed Jennifer Swearingen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Swearingen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Swearingen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Swearingen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.