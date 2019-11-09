Dr. Jennifer Sumner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sumner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Sumner, PHD is a Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Sumner works at
Locations
Ou Physicians Tulsa Wayman Tisdale Clinic591 E 36th St N, Tulsa, OK 74106 Directions (918) 634-7980
University of Oklahoma Tulsa Ok4502 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 619-4321
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sumner?
Definitely worth the wait to get in! We made the mistake of goin FB elsewhere first and it was a disaster. Dr.Sumner is comprehension, kind and works well with kids. She did thorough testing and gave us an accurate diagnosis and a written plan. Plus she explains things and does not just gloss over it. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Jennifer Sumner, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1588766422
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumner works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.