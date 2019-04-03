See All Physicians Assistants in Fayetteville, NC
Jennifer Sturcken, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Sturcken, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Methodist University.

Jennifer Sturcken works at Vita Family Practice, PLLC in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vita Family Practice, PLLC
    609 Executive Pl, Fayetteville, NC 28305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 677-9488
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 03, 2019
    very professional and courteous
    Apr 03, 2019
    About Jennifer Sturcken, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407887219
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Methodist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Sturcken, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Sturcken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Sturcken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Sturcken works at Vita Family Practice, PLLC in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Sturcken’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Jennifer Sturcken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Sturcken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Sturcken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Sturcken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

