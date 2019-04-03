Jennifer Sturcken, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Sturcken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Sturcken, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Sturcken, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Methodist University.
Locations
Vita Family Practice, PLLC609 Executive Pl, Fayetteville, NC 28305 Directions (910) 677-9488Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very professional and courteous
About Jennifer Sturcken, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Sturcken has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Sturcken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
36 patients have reviewed Jennifer Sturcken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Sturcken.
