Jennifer Story-Salacup, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jennifer Story-Salacup, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jennifer Story-Salacup works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates-w Oakey
    4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 854-2934
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
Feb 16, 2019
The best
Feb 16, 2019
Photo: Jennifer Story-Salacup, APRN
About Jennifer Story-Salacup, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801263868
Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Story-Salacup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Jennifer Story-Salacup works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV.

2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Story-Salacup. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

