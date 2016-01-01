Dr. Jennifer Sparks, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sparks, OD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Sparks, OD is an Optometrist in Klamath Falls, OR.
Dr. Sparks works at
Locations
Benson Eye Center2615 Almond St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 Directions (541) 883-3688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Downtown Optical629 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 Directions (541) 884-8322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBMS
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Moda Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Sparks, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sparks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
453 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.
