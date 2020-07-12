Jennifer Spriggs, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Spriggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Spriggs, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Spriggs, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Jennifer Spriggs works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas Physician Group2600 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 260-1690Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Spriggs?
yearly wellness visit very pleased with check up covered every thing I had questions about and all my medications and ordered test that I need. All in about one hour
About Jennifer Spriggs, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255648671
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Spriggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Spriggs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Spriggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Spriggs works at
19 patients have reviewed Jennifer Spriggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Spriggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Spriggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Spriggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.