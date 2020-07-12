See All Nurse Practitioners in Wichita, KS
Jennifer Spriggs, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Spriggs, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS. 

Jennifer Spriggs works at Kansas Physician Group in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas Physician Group
    2600 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 260-1690
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2020
    yearly wellness visit very pleased with check up covered every thing I had questions about and all my medications and ordered test that I need. All in about one hour
    Leona — Jul 12, 2020
    Photo: Jennifer Spriggs, ARNP
    About Jennifer Spriggs, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255648671
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

