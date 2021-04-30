See All Counselors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Jennifer Spinner, LCSW

Counseling
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Spinner, LCSW is a Counselor in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Jennifer Spinner works at Dalia Forero-Amaya DDSFamily dentistry,implants and Orthodontics in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer Spinner LCSW
    19620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 409-0099

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fear
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homosexual Issues Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 30, 2021
    Jennifer is a great therapist! She’s very positive, doesn’t waste time, and always had my best interest at heart. I highly recommend her!
    Mary — Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Spinner, LCSW
    About Jennifer Spinner, LCSW

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568614972
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado Boulder - Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Spinner, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Spinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Spinner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Spinner works at Dalia Forero-Amaya DDSFamily dentistry,implants and Orthodontics in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Spinner’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Jennifer Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Spinner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

