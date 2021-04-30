Jennifer Spinner, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Spinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Spinner, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Spinner, LCSW is a Counselor in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Jennifer Spinner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jennifer Spinner LCSW19620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (305) 409-0099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Spinner?
Jennifer is a great therapist! She’s very positive, doesn’t waste time, and always had my best interest at heart. I highly recommend her!
About Jennifer Spinner, LCSW
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1568614972
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Boulder - Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Spinner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Spinner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Spinner works at
Jennifer Spinner speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Jennifer Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Spinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.