Overview

Jennifer Spinato, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jennifer Spinato works at Cardiovascular Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada
    Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada
5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 282, Las Vegas, NV 89118
(702) 737-3808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Cigna
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jennifer Spinato, APRN

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1164761334
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Spinato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Spinato works at Cardiovascular Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jennifer Spinato’s profile.

    Jennifer Spinato has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Spinato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Spinato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Spinato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

