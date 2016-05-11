See All Nurse Practitioners in Canton, OH
Jennifer Spies, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Spies, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. 

Jennifer Spies works at Phoenix Rising Behavorial Hlth in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trillium Family Solutions Inc.
    624 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 493-4553
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Jennifer Spies, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932545498
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Spies, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Spies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Spies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Spies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Spies works at Phoenix Rising Behavorial Hlth in Canton, OH. View the full address on Jennifer Spies’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Spies. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Spies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Spies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Spies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

