Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Song, PHD
Dr. Jennifer Song, PHD is a Psychologist in Canandaigua, NY.
Dr. Song works at
Happiness House5415 N BLOOMFIELD RD, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 394-9510
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Been with her for years and she is the best, most patient, thoughtful, rational, respectful, and overall perfect psychiatrist I have ever had. I have never regretted talking to her about even the most personal things because she always treats me with respect and works with me through my problems to live my life the way I need to. I really appreciate her.
- Psychology
- English
- 1093818486
Dr. Song accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
