See All Registered Nurses in Boca Raton, FL
Jennifer Smrtka, NP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jennifer Smrtka, NP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Smrtka, NP is a Registered Nurse in Boca Raton, FL. 

Jennifer Smrtka works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Registered Nurses
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD
Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD
4.2 (62)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates Of South Florida
    1601 Clint Moore Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 705-0179
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Smrtka?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Smrtka, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Smrtka, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Smrtka to family and friends

    Jennifer Smrtka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Smrtka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Smrtka, NP.

    About Jennifer Smrtka, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083641831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Smrtka, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Smrtka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Smrtka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Smrtka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Smrtka works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Smrtka’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Smrtka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Smrtka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Smrtka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Smrtka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Smrtka, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.