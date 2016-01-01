See All Physicians Assistants in Braselton, GA
Jennifer Sissom, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jennifer Sissom, PA is a physician assistant in Braselton, GA. She currently practices at Georgia Dermatology Partners. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Dermatology Partners
    1515 River Pl Ste 300, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 972-4845
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Athlete's Foot
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Athlete's Foot

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Beech Street (Multiplan)
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • MultiPlan
  • Private HealthCare Systems
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Jennifer Sissom, PA

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1063488708
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
