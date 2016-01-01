Jennifer Sissom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Sissom, PA
Overview
Jennifer Sissom, PA is a physician assistant in Braselton, GA. She currently practices at Georgia Dermatology Partners. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Georgia Dermatology Partners1515 River Pl Ste 300, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 972-4845Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
About Jennifer Sissom, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1063488708
Education & Certifications
- VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
