Dr. Jennifer Simkins-Bullock, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Simkins-Bullock, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Simkins-Bullock works at
Locations
Mercy St. Vincent3949 Sunforest Ct Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 475-9341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Simkins-Bullock, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1891791422
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simkins-Bullock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simkins-Bullock accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simkins-Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simkins-Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simkins-Bullock.
