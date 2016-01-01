Jennifer Shipp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Shipp, NP
Overview
Jennifer Shipp, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX.
Jennifer Shipp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Specialists1002 Texas Blvd Ste 401, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 794-8820
Hospital Affiliations
- Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Shipp?
About Jennifer Shipp, NP
- Cardiology
- English
- 1316450497
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Shipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Shipp works at
Jennifer Shipp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Shipp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Shipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Shipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.